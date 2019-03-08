NHPC gets CCEA approval for construction of Kiru HE Project in J&K

NHPC announced that (CCEA) has approved the investment sanction for construction of Kiru HE Project (624 MW) by Chenab Valley Power Projects CVPPPL) in Jammu & at an estimated cost of Rs 4287.59 crore. is a Joint Venture Company of NHPC

