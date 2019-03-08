NHPC gets CCEA approval for construction of Kiru HE Project in J&K

JUST IN
NHPC gets CCEA approval for acquisition of Lanco Teesta Hydro Power and execution of Teesta HE project
NHPC announced that Cabinet Committee on Economics Affairs (CCEA) has approved the investment sanction for construction of Kiru HE Project (624 MW) by Chenab Valley Power Projects CVPPPL) in Jammu & Kashmir at an estimated cost of Rs 4287.59 crore. CVPPPL is a Joint Venture Company of NHPC

