Board of NHPC approves appointment of CMD

With effect from 13 December 2022

The Board of NHPC has appointed Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi (DIN: 08534217) as Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC w.e.f. 13 December 2022 i.e. the date of assumption of charge of the post of CMD, NHPC. Consequently, Yamuna Kumar Chaubey (DIN:08492346), Director (Technical), NHPC ceases to hold the additional charge of the post of CMD, NHPC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 19:05 IST

