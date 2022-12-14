Board of NHPC approves appointment of CMD

With effect from 13 December 2022

The Board of NHPC has appointed Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi (DIN: 08534217) as Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC w.e.f. 13 December 2022 i.e. the date of assumption of charge of the post of CMD, NHPC. Consequently, Yamuna Kumar Chaubey (DIN:08492346), Director (Technical), NHPC ceases to hold the additional charge of the post of CMD, NHPC.

