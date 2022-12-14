Dilip Buildcon JV bags Rs 1061 crore Surat Metro Rail Project

JUST IN
Dilip Buildcon through RBL-DBL JV has executed a contract agreement with the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation(GMRC) on 13 December 2022:

The Rs 1061 crore project entails the construction of 10.559 Km Elevated Viaduct and 11 Nos.

Stations (Excl. E&M, Architectural Finishing and Roofing) from Bheshan Dead End [Ch. -949.63m] to Majura Gate Station (Ch. 9090m) including Viaduct Ramp to Depot Entry Near Bheshan for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase - 1, Corridor-2 (Package 1) (Pkg-CS-5).

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 18:39 IST

