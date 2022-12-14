H.G. Infra Engineering bags NHAI road project in Haryana

H. G.

Infra Engineering has been declared as L-1 bidder by National Highways Authority of India for the construction of 6-lane greenfield Karnal Ring Road starting from NH44 near Vill Shamgarh Design km 0.000 land terminating at Karnal Munak Road (MDR115) Vill Samalakhal (Design km 34.500) under BMP in Haryana on HAM. The company's big project cost is Rs 997.11 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)