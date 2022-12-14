Jubilant Pharmova's API unit at Nanjangud completes USFDA inspection

With 8 observation

Jubilant Pharmova today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded inspection of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing facility at Nanjangud on 13 December 2022.

The US FDA has issued eight observations pursuant to the completion of the inspection. The company will submit an action plan on the observations and will engage with US FDA for next steps.

