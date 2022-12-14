Jubilant Pharmova's API unit at Nanjangud completes USFDA inspection

-
ALSO READ
Board of Jubilant Pharmova approves change in directorate
Jubilant Pharmova fixes record date for dividend
Jubilant Pharmova subsidiary gets EIR from USFDA
Jubilant Generics' three products removed from USFDA's excepted products list
Jubilant receives EIR for radiopharmaceuticals facility in Montreal Canada
-
With 8 observationJubilant Pharmova today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded inspection of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing facility at Nanjangud on 13 December 2022.
The US FDA has issued eight observations pursuant to the completion of the inspection. The company will submit an action plan on the observations and will engage with US FDA for next steps.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU