Board of Panacea Biotec approves allotment of NCDs aggregating Rs 743 cr

The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Panacea Biotec at its meeting held on 08 April 2019 has approved the allotment of 74,300 unrated, unlisted, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), having the face value of Rs.1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs.743 crore on private placement basis.
