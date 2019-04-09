Quess Corp strengthens its staffing business with addition of 23,000 associates

Quess Corp' Staffing business has successfully converted its strong sales pipeline to contracts with few customers effective from 1st April 2019. This would facilitate Quess to onboard ~23,000 associates.

These active deal conversions are expected to benefit the company across its core operating and financial metrics.

Quess operates the largest in Post the complete execution of these contracts, the Staffing business shall have an associate strength of over 215,000 employees, thereby further strengthening its leadership position in this space. The Company has a Pan- presence across 65 offices and works with over 800 clients across sectors such as: Retail, BFSI, FMCG & FMCD, Telecom, E- Commerce & Logistics, and Manufacturing & Agro etc.

