JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Market may open lower

Quess Corp strengthens its staffing business with addition of 23,000 associates
Business Standard

IndusInd Bank prices Medium Term Notes Issued under MTN programme

Capital Market 

IndusInd Bank has priced the Notes at 3.875% fixed rate on 08 April 2019 under the Medium Term Notes Programme acting through its International Financial Services Centre having an issue size of US $ 400 million. The Notes carry a fixed coupon of 3.875% and shall be payable on a semi-annual basis.

The Notes are expected to be settled on 15 April 2019 and will mature on 15 April 2022 i.e., a period of three years from the date of allotment of the Notes. These Notes are proposed to be listed on the India International Exchange (IFSC) (INX) and Singapore Exchange Securities Trading and are expected to be rated 'Baa3' by Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 09:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU