IndusInd Bank prices Medium Term Notes Issued under MTN programme

has priced the Notes at 3.875% fixed rate on 08 April 2019 under the Medium Term Notes Programme acting through its having an issue size of US $ 400 million. The Notes carry a fixed coupon of 3.875% and shall be payable on a semi-annual basis.

The Notes are expected to be settled on 15 April 2019 and will mature on 15 April 2022 i.e., a period of three years from the date of allotment of the Notes. These Notes are proposed to be listed on the (IFSC) (INX) and and are expected to be rated 'Baa3' by Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

