Board of Parag Milk Foods approves new stock options

At meeting held on 03 July 2019The Board of Parag Milk Foods at its meeting held on 03 July 2019 has approved Employees' Stock Option Scheme 2019' (ESOS 2019) for issuance of a maximum of 10,00,000 Options of FV Rs. 10/- each of the Company (or such other adjusted figure for any bonus, stock splits or consolidation or other reorganisation of the capital structure of the Company as may be applicable from time to time) under the said scheme.
