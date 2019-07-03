Avadh Sugar & Energy allots 1 crore equity shares under bonus issue

Avadh Sugar & Energy has allotted 1,00,09,210 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each as fully-paid up bonus equity shares, in the ratio of 1:1, to the eligible members whose names appeared in the Register of Members/ list of beneficial owners as on 30 June 2019, being the record date fixed for this purpose.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)