Board of Pricol appoints directors and COO

Capital Market 

With effect from 15 June 2019

The Board of Pricol at its meeting held on 15 June 2019 has appointed K.Ilango (DIN: 00124115) and P.Shanmugasundaram (DIN:00119411) as Additional Directors (Independent) of the company with effect from 15 June 2019. The Board has also appointed V.Balaji Chinnappan, (DIN: 08014402) as WholeTime Director with a designation "Chief Operating Officer", with effect from 15 June 2019, subject to the approval of shareholders.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 09:49 IST

