Board of Pricol appoints directors and COO

With effect from 15 June 2019The Board of Pricol at its meeting held on 15 June 2019 has appointed K.Ilango (DIN: 00124115) and P.Shanmugasundaram (DIN:00119411) as Additional Directors (Independent) of the company with effect from 15 June 2019. The Board has also appointed V.Balaji Chinnappan, (DIN: 08014402) as WholeTime Director with a designation "Chief Operating Officer", with effect from 15 June 2019, subject to the approval of shareholders.
