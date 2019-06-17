Bharat Heavy Electricals wins Rs 800 cr EPC orders for solar power plants

Bharat Heavy Electricals' Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) portfolio has surpassed 1 GW with the company winning two orders for setting up SPV plants with a cumulative capacity of 200 MW.

Valued at over Rs. 800 crore, the orders have been secured from NTPC and Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL), reinforcing the company's position as a leading in the solar industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)