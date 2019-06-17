JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Dilip Buildcon gets provisional completion certificate for road project in Andhra Pradesh
Business Standard

Bharat Heavy Electricals wins Rs 800 cr EPC orders for solar power plants

Capital Market 

Bharat Heavy Electricals' Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) portfolio has surpassed 1 GW with the company winning two EPC orders for setting up SPV plants with a cumulative capacity of 200 MW.

Valued at over Rs. 800 crore, the orders have been secured from NTPC and Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL), reinforcing the company's position as a leading EPC player in the solar industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 09:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU