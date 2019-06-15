JUST IN
NBCC (India) announces cessation of directors

With effect from 15 June 2019

NBCC (India) announced that tenure of Six Independent Director of the Company viz.: (i) Sairam Mocherla, (ii) C. Subba Reddy, (iii) C. R. Raju, (iv) Ashok Khurana, (v) Rajendrasinh Ghanshyamsinh Rana and (vi) Maj. Gen. Tajuddin Moulali Mhaisale ended on 15 June 2019 as per the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Order dated 16 June 2016.

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 17:18 IST

