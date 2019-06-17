Dilip Buildcon gets provisional completion certificate for road project in Andhra Pradesh

Dilip Buildcon announced that the project 'Four Laning of NH-9 from Vijayawada- section from Km 0.000 to Km 63.800 (Approx Length 64.611 Km) in the State of under NHDP Phase - III to be executed under mode.' has been provisionally completed.

The Provisional Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority on 12 June 2019 for the length completed of 63.861 Km of the project highway and has been declared the project fit for entry into operation as on 12 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)