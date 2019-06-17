Dilip Buildcon gets provisional completion certificate for road project in Andhra Pradesh

-
Dilip Buildcon announced that the project 'Four Laning of NH-9 from Vijayawada- Machilipatnam section from Km 0.000 to Km 63.800 (Approx Length 64.611 Km) in the State of Andhra Pradesh under NHDP Phase - III to be executed under EPC mode.' has been provisionally completed.
The Provisional Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority on 12 June 2019 for the length completed of 63.861 Km of the project highway and has been declared the project fit for entry into operation as on 12 June 2019.
