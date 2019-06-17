JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Bhel gains after winning orders

Bharat Heavy Electricals wins Rs 800 cr EPC orders for solar power plants
Business Standard

Dilip Buildcon gets provisional completion certificate for road project in Andhra Pradesh

Capital Market 

Dilip Buildcon announced that the project 'Four Laning of NH-9 from Vijayawada- Machilipatnam section from Km 0.000 to Km 63.800 (Approx Length 64.611 Km) in the State of Andhra Pradesh under NHDP Phase - III to be executed under EPC mode.' has been provisionally completed.

The Provisional Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority on 12 June 2019 for the length completed of 63.861 Km of the project highway and has been declared the project fit for entry into operation as on 12 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 09:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU