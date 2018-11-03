JUST IN
Board of Petronet LNG approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 02 November 2018

The Board of Petronet LNG has appointed the following as Additional Directors on the Board of the Company with effect from 02 November 2018 -

B. C. Tripathi, Nominee Director of GAIL
D. Rajkumar, Nominee Director of BPCL
Sanjiv Singh, Nominee Director of IOCL

Sunil Kumar Srivastava, Independent Director
Siddharth Shekhar Singh, Independent Director
Arun Kumar, Independent Director

The following have ceased to be directors from the board of the company with effect from 03 November 2018 due to change in nomination by GAIL and IOCL -

Subir Purkayastha, Nominee Director of GAIL
G. K. Satish, Nominee Director of IOCL

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:31 IST

