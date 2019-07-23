Board of PNB Housing Finance to consider fund raising

JUST IN
On 30 July 2019

The Board of PNB Housing Finance at its meeting scheduled on 30 July 2019 will consider raising of tier-1 capital by issue of Equity Shares and/or any other financial instruments through preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, rights issue or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, subject to such approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders at a general meeting or through postal ballot and further subject to such other statutory/regulatory approvals, as applicable.

First Published: Tue, July 23 2019. 14:35 IST

