Business Standard

Board of Vishvprabha Trading considers setting up canning and juice factory in Gujarat

Capital Market 

At meeting held on

Vishvprabha Trading announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 13 February 2019 has considered the following -

The company intends to setup canning and juice factory of fruits at Gujarat and is in negotiation for purchase of land to the extent of 6.5 acres at Toranvera, Gujarat. The company is also in negotiation with various suppliers of plants and machineries in this regards.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 11:06 IST

