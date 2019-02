Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers approves allotment of 1650 shares under ESOS

At meeting held on 14 February 2019

The at its meeting held on 14 February 2019 has approved issue and allotment of 1,650 new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each to the Eligible Employees pursuant to the exercise of Options granted under Employee Stock Options Scheme 2012 (ESOS - 2012), at an exercise price of Rs.10/- per share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)