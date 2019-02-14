JUST IN
Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers approves allotment of 1650 shares under ESOS

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 14 February 2019

The Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers at its meeting held on 14 February 2019 has approved issue and allotment of 1,650 new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each to the Eligible Employees pursuant to the exercise of Options granted under Employee Stock Options Scheme 2012 (ESOS - 2012), at an exercise price of Rs.10/- per share.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 14:15 IST

