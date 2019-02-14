JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Volumes soar at Karur Vysya Bank Ltd counter
Business Standard

Board of Magnum Ventures appoints company secretary and director

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 14 February 2019

The Board of Magnum Ventures at its meeting held on 14 February 2019 has approved the appointment of Mohit Kumar Goel, as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. The Board has approved the appointment of Ms. Jyoti (DIN: 08296989), as Additional Director (Independent) of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 14:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements