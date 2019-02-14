Board of Magnum Ventures appoints company secretary and director

-
ALSO READ
Remi Sales & Engineering announces change in compliance officer
Anjani Synthetics approves change in directorate and company secretary
Board of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies approves change in company secretary and compliance officer
Crest Ventures approves change in company secretary and compliance officer
Remi Securities appoints Company Secretary
-
At meeting held on 14 February 2019The Board of Magnum Ventures at its meeting held on 14 February 2019 has approved the appointment of Mohit Kumar Goel, as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. The Board has approved the appointment of Ms. Jyoti (DIN: 08296989), as Additional Director (Independent) of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU