Board of Premier Explosives approves allotment of 1.15 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

At meeting held on 25 January 2019The Board of Premier Explosives at its meeting held on 25 January 2019 has approved the allotment of 1,15,100 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each against conversion of equal number of warrants on payment of the balance 75% of the issue price, at issue price of Rs. 408 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 398 per equity share), with the balance amount received aggregating to Rs.3,52,20,600; to the allottees belonging to the Promoter group and Non Promoters as listed in the attachment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU