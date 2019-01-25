Board of Hindustan Foods approves proposal for acquisition 40% stake in ATC Beverages

The Board of Hindustan Foods at its meeting held on 25 January 2019 has approved the proposal for acquiring 40% equity shares of ATC Beverages. The Board also approved appointment of Neeraj Chandra (holding DIN: 00444694), as an Additional Director (Independent Director) on the Board of Director's of the Company, w.e.f. 25 January 2019 to hold the office upto the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting.
