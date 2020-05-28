Board of Prism Johnson approves raising Rs 50 cr via NCD issue

-
At meeting held on 28 May 2020The Board of Prism Johnson at its meeting held on 28 May 2020 has approved raising of funds through issue of Unsecured, Redeemable, Listed, Taxable, Non-convertible Debentures, Tranche - XVI (NCDs) of face value of Rs. 10,00,000/-, aggregating Rs. 50 crore on private placement basis.
