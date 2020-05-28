Shilpa Medicare launches anti-cancer drug - IBRUSHIL

Shilpa Medicare has launched the Indian branded generic lbrutinib, an anti-cancer drug with a brand name IBRUSHIL.

IBRUSHIL is available in 140 mg capsules in packs of 30's capsules and 120's capsules.

IBRUSHIL is used to treat patients suffering from Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Mantle Cell Lymphomas (MCL) and other related cancers.

This new Leukemia drug is more effective and easier to use.

IBRUSHIL attacks cancer cells without damaging normal cells, this causing fewer side effects. The drug is taken once daily, than the standard treatment that requires multiple injections by the patients.

Current, monthly therapy cost of innovator is approximately Rs. 4.36 lakh, with the launch of IBRUSHIL monthly cost of treatment will be reduced drastically to Rs. 34920/- as monthly therapy cost.

The latest drug follows the successful launch of Lenvatinib "LENSHIL" and Dasatinib "DASASHIL" in India market.

