Board of Punjab National Bank approves withdrawal of divestment of stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance

At meeting held on 28 February 2023

The Board of Punjab National Bank at its meeting held on 28 February 2023 has accorded approval for withdrawal of the process for divestment of Bank's stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co. The Bank shall hold its stake in the company as an investor, subject to regulatory approval.

