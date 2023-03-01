Board of Punjab National Bank approves withdrawal of divestment of stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance

-
ALSO READ
L&T Finance Holdings receives SEBI approval for sale of L&T AMC to HSBC Asset Management
Board of Dish TV approves divestment of entire stake held in Sri Lankan subsidiary
HDFC Life gains on NCLT nod for Exide Life amalgamation
Max Life's statement on proposal for non-linked life insurance policies in Budget 2023
SEBI approves proposed sale of L&T AMC to HSBC Asset Management
-
At meeting held on 28 February 2023The Board of Punjab National Bank at its meeting held on 28 February 2023 has accorded approval for withdrawal of the process for divestment of Bank's stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co. The Bank shall hold its stake in the company as an investor, subject to regulatory approval.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU