JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Mahindra & Mahindra records 8% growth in Feb sales
Business Standard

Board of Punjab National Bank approves withdrawal of divestment of stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 28 February 2023

The Board of Punjab National Bank at its meeting held on 28 February 2023 has accorded approval for withdrawal of the process for divestment of Bank's stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co. The Bank shall hold its stake in the company as an investor, subject to regulatory approval.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 14:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU