USFDA inspects Indoco Remedies' Plant II & III at Goa

Issues 4 observations under Form 483

Indoco Remedies announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted GMP inspection of Plant II (Sterile Facility) and Plant III (OSD Facility) at Goa. The inspection was conducted from 20 February 2023 to 28 February 2023.

The USFDA has issued Form 483 with four (4) observations, which will be addressed within stipulated time.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 11:51 IST

