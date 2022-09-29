Board of Railtel approves scheme of amalgamation

-
-
At meeting held on 29 September 2022The Board of Railtel Corporation of India (RCIL) in their meeting held on 29 September, 2022 has approved the scheme of Amalgamation of RaiITel Enterprises (REL) with and into RCTL, pursuant to the provisions of Section 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013. The scheme is subject to the approval of Central Government, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and/or other statutory/ regulatory authorities. REL is a wholly owned subsidiary Company of RCTL.
