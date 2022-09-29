Tata Comm launches Private 5G Global Centre of Excellence in Pune

JUST IN
Tata Communications has launched a dedicated Private 5G Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Pune to accelerate Industry 4.0 applications and capabilities for enterprises. This new CoE is an agile, secure and indoor facility to test and trial industry use cases.

Tata Communications has developed use cases across automotive, metals and mining, airports and seaports, manufacturing, logistics and healthcare sectors. The Company will be well positioned to enable and empower global enterprises to seamlessly progress into the hyperconnected world.

With trials underway, Tata Communications will be able to demonstrate private 5G use cases such as automated quality inspection of equipment using video and image analytics, inventory management and asset tracking, warehouse theft detection, AR/VR-based remote worker collaboration, and video-powered retail purchase, to name a few. The Company is following robust measures, including Interoperability tests to assess compatibility of the Company's private network with different devices and, rigorous monitoring and testing to ensure stable connectivity throughout the test duration at the CoE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 18:11 IST

