JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Phoenix Mills allots 8921 equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

Vedanta wins Golden Peacock Global Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance

Capital Market 

Vedanta has been bestowed with the Golden Peacock GLOBAL Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance - 2022 under the Metals and Metallurgy category.

Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by the Institute of Directors (IOD) are regarded as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide.

This is the third time the Company is being honored with this prestigious award.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 18:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU