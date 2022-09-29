Vedanta wins Golden Peacock Global Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance

-
-
Vedanta has been bestowed with the Golden Peacock GLOBAL Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance - 2022 under the Metals and Metallurgy category.
Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by the Institute of Directors (IOD) are regarded as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide.
This is the third time the Company is being honored with this prestigious award.
