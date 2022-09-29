JUST IN
HUDCO receives ratings action from CARE

Housing & Urban Development Corporation has received credit ratings assignment / revision from CARE as under:

Long term borrowing programme (Rs 22000 crore) - CARE AAA; Stable (assigned)

Fixed Deposit programme (Rs 25 crore) - CARE AAA; Stable (reaffirmed)

Long term / short term bank facilities (Rs 35000 crore) - CARE AAA; Stable / CARE A1+

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 18:27 IST

