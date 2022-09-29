JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Tata Comm launches Private 5G Global Centre of Excellence in Pune
Business Standard

Rail Vikas Nigam wins NHAI road project worth Rs 408 cr

Capital Market 

In state of Andhra Pradesh

Rail Vikas Nigam has been awarded contract for Construction of 4 Lane highway from Samarlakota to Achampeta Junction (for 12.25 km) by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as a part of Kakinada port to NH - 16 connectivity in the State of Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana on EPC mode at a total awarded cost of Rs. 408 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 18:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU