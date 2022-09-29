Rail Vikas Nigam wins NHAI road project worth Rs 408 cr

In state of Andhra PradeshRail Vikas Nigam has been awarded contract for Construction of 4 Lane highway from Samarlakota to Achampeta Junction (for 12.25 km) by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as a part of Kakinada port to NH - 16 connectivity in the State of Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana on EPC mode at a total awarded cost of Rs. 408 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU