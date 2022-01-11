Board of Rane (Madras) allots 8.49 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

-
ALSO READ
Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company allots 17.36 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants
PG Electroplast allots 3.35 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants
Rane Holdings acquires 1.56% stake in Rane (Madras)
GTL Infrastructure allots 90.86 lakh equity shares on conversion of bonds
Tata Power and Indian Institute of Technology Madras signs MoU
-
At meeting held on 11 January 2022The Board of Rane (Madras) at its meeting held on 11 January 2022 has issued and allotted 8,49,979 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up pursuant to the exercise of 8,49,979 convertible warrants (conversion of the entire balance outstanding 8,49,979 warrants) by Rane Holdings (RHL). The allotment has been made for cash, upon the receipt of warrant exercise price of Rs.176.475 per warrant (being balance 75% of issue price of Rs.235.30/- per warrant), aggregating Rs.15 crores. These equity shares arising on conversion of the warrants, shall rank pari passu in all respects with the existing equity shares, including dividend, if any.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU