Board of Rajratan Global Wire to consider sub-division of shares

On 28 January 2022The Board of Rajratan Global Wire will be held on 28 January 2022 to consider sub division of equity shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors including the matters related / incidental thereto and any other matter as the Board of Directors may decide during the course of the meeting.
