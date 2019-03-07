Board of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers appoint directors

-
At meeting held on 07 March 2019Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 07 March 2019 has appointed Dr. Shambhu Kumar and Prof. Anil K. Singh as Non-Official Directors (Independent Directors) on the Board of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers for a period of three years from the date of their assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
