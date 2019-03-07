JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

FAO Food Price Index rises mostly on higher dairy prices

BLS International Services to accept visa application for travel to Vietnam
Business Standard

Board of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers appoint directors

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 07 March 2019

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 07 March 2019 has appointed Dr. Shambhu Kumar and Prof. Anil K. Singh as Non-Official Directors (Independent Directors) on the Board of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers for a period of three years from the date of their assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 19:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements