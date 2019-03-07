Reliance Home Finance gets revision in ratings for various debt facilities

From CAREReliance Home Finance announced that CARE Ratings (CARE) has revised its rating to A+ (credit watch with developing implications) for Company's long-term debt programme, market linked debentures, subordinated debt and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) public issue and to A (credit watch with developing implications) for upper Tier-II NCDs. CARE has stated this action is primarily due to revision of rating of the parent company, Reliance Capital Limited and moderation in liquidity profile of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU