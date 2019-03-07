JUST IN
Reliance Home Finance gets revision in ratings for various debt facilities

Reliance Home Finance announced that CARE Ratings (CARE) has revised its rating to A+ (credit watch with developing implications) for Company's long-term debt programme, market linked debentures, subordinated debt and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) public issue and to A (credit watch with developing implications) for upper Tier-II NCDs. CARE has stated this action is primarily due to revision of rating of the parent company, Reliance Capital Limited and moderation in liquidity profile of the Company.

