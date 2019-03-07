Reliance Capital gets revision in ratings for various debt facilities

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Group shares in demand; zoom up to 11.3%
Reliance Group companies take legal action to protect stakeholders
Two financial firms behind plunge in shares of Reliance Group companies
Reliance Group stocks under pressure, slip up to 4.3% on SC order in Ericsson case
RCom shares recover; group firms too gain after recent hammering
-
From CAREReliance Capital announced that CARE Ratings (CARE) has revised its rating to A+ (credit watch with developing implications) for long-term debt programme, market linked debentures and subordinated debt of the Company. CARE has stated this action is primarily due to delay in monetising the non-core investments coupled with lower than envisaged fund inflows and tighter funding environment prevailing for the NBFC sector.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU