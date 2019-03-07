JUST IN
Reliance Home Finance gets revision in ratings for various debt facilities
Reliance Capital gets revision in ratings for various debt facilities

Reliance Capital announced that CARE Ratings (CARE) has revised its rating to A+ (credit watch with developing implications) for long-term debt programme, market linked debentures and subordinated debt of the Company. CARE has stated this action is primarily due to delay in monetising the non-core investments coupled with lower than envisaged fund inflows and tighter funding environment prevailing for the NBFC sector.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 10:01 IST

