REC announces change in directorate

Capital Market 

With effect from 06 March 2019

REC announced that Ministry of Power, Government of India vide its Order dated 06 March 2019 (copy enclosed), has communicated that Ajeet Kumar Agarwal, presently Director (Finance), REC has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director, REC for a period of three months i.e. upto 05 June 2019 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

In pursuance of the said Order, Ajeet Kumar Agarwal has assumed charge of the post of CMD, REC w.e.f. 06 March 2019.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 12:03 IST

