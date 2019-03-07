REC announces change in directorate

With effect from 06 March 2019

announced that Ministry of Power, vide its Order dated 06 March 2019 (copy enclosed), has communicated that Ajeet Kumar Agarwal, presently (Finance), has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director, for a period of three months i.e. upto 05 June 2019 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

In pursuance of the said Order, Ajeet Kumar Agarwal has assumed charge of the post of CMD, REC w.e.f. 06 March 2019.

