Nila Infrastructures bags orders worth Rs 65.56 cr from Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority

Nila Infrastructures has received two (2) orders pertaining to EPC contract aggregating Rs 65.56 crore from Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA).
The project envisages overall construction of approximately 250,000 sq. ft. carpet area for total 616 EWS (Cat.-II) flats for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) with ~402 sq. ft. super built-up area each along with common amenities, infrastructure & development works of the entire site, electrification, and Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning (SITC) of Roof Top Solar PV System.
