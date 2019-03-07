Nila Infrastructures bags orders worth Rs 65.56 cr from Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority

has received two (2) orders pertaining to contract aggregating Rs 65.56 crore from Urban Development Authority (AUDA).

The project envisages overall construction of approximately 250,000 sq. ft. carpet area for total 616 EWS (Cat.-II) flats for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) with ~402 sq. ft. super built-up area each along with common amenities, infrastructure & development works of the entire site, electrification, and Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning (SITC) of Roof Top Solar PV System.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)