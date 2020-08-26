JUST IN
Board of RattanIndia Infrastructure decides to participate in coal block auction process

The Board of RattanIndia Infrastructure has decided to participate in coal block auction process with a view to profitably mine and sell coal commercially, while deploying best in class technology, equipment and practices, with a focus on emerging clean coal technologies with low to zero emissions through carbon capture, utilization and storage.

First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 11:29 IST

