Va Tech Wabag receives equity capital infusion of Rs 120 crore

The Board of Va Tech Wabag has considered the Letters of Consent received from the following marquee, high networth investors and approved the infusion of equity capital into the Company as below:

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 50,00,000 shares for Rs 80 crore Basera Home Finance Private Limited 15,00,000 shares for Rs 24 crore Sushma Anand Jain and Anand Jaikumar Jain (Joint Holding) 10,00,000 shares for Rs 16 crore

The above issue of Equity Shares on Preferential basis to aforesaid Proposed Investors, are subject to the approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 23 September 2020.

