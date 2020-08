Bank of Maharashtra has issued and allotted 73,60,49,601 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at an issue price of Rs 11.29 per share (including premium) to Govt. of India aggregating to Rs 831 crore on preferential basis.

With this allotment, Govt. of India holding has increased from 92.49% to 93.33%.

