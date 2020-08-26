FDC launches two variants of COVID-19 drug Favipiravir - PiFLU and Favenza

Also increases production of its balanced electrolyte drink Enerzal and Electral

FDC announced its foray in the fight against COVID-19 by launching two variants of the COVID-19 drug, Favipiravir - PiFLU and Favenza - which will be used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in India.

Earlier this year, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of Favipiravir, an off patent, oral anti-viral drug that has been shown to quicken clinical recovery in COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms. It is a broad spectrum anti-viral agent, and selectively inhibits RNA polymerase of influenza and SARCOV-2 virus and prevents viral replication.

FDC's PiFLU and Favenza is currently available across the country.

FDC has also increased the production and availability of its brand of balanced electrolyte drink 'Enerzal and Electral as according to ASPEN guidelines, 03 litres of fluid intake in a day (60 to 120 ml in every 30 min) helps in speedy recovery of people who are home quarantined.

