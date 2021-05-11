Stove Kraft provides operations update

Stove Kraft announced that it is operating its manufacturing facility in Harohalli, Bengaluru, only partially, in accordance with production and dispatch activities permitted by the Govt. of Karnataka and as allowed by the local authorities due to second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

However, its manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh is operating normally, for the time being.

