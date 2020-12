Board of Satin Creditcare Network approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 11 December 2020

The Board of Directors of Satin Creditcare Network at its meeting held on 11 December 2020 has considered the following:

1. Resignation of Krishan Gopal from the position of Chief Financial Officer (Whole-time Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from 12 December 2020 (close of business hours).

2. Appointment of Rakesh Sachdeva as Chief Financial Officer and Whole-time Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 13 December 2020.

