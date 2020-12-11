Board of Minda Corporation approves appointment of director

-
-
At meeting held on 11 December 2020The Board of Minda Corporation at its meeting held on 11 December 2020 has approved the appointment of Naresh Kumar Modi (DIN: 00089536) as an Additional Director to hold office up to the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting and Executive Director on the Board of the Company with effect from 11 December 2020, for a period of 5 (five) years subject to approval of the shareholders.
