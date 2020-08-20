JUST IN
Board of RBL Bank approves preferential issue of shares aggregating Rs 1566 cr

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 20 August 2020

The Board of RBL Bank at its meeting held on 20 August 2020 has approved preferential issue of 8,84,74,577 equity shares of Rs 10 each at price of Rs 177 per equity shares aggregating Rs 1566 crore.

The preferential issue post closure will result in an increase of the capital adequacy ratio of the Bank to 18.6% with common equity tier 1 increasing to 17.4%.

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 15:44 IST

