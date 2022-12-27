Board of SEPC approves rights issue up to Rs 50 cr

At meeting held on 27 December 2022

The Board of SEPC at its meeting held on 27 December 2022 has approved fund raising by way of an issuance of equity shares of face value of 10/- each of the Company to its eligible equity shareholders on a rights basis (Rights issue) for a value not exceeding Rs.50 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)