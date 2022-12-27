Premco Global update on subsidiary - Premco Global Vietnam Co

-
Premco Global announced that its subsidiary - Premco Global Vietnam Co (PGVCL) has received revised Investment licence as approved by Government of Vietnam thereby resulting in transformation of the type of enterprise of PGVCL from Limited Liability Company with two members to one member limited liability resulting in Subsidiary Company namely PGVCL being converted into Company's Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company.
