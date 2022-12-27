Intellect deploys its front office solution for an Indian private bank

Intellect Wealth Qube's Front Office Solution, RM Office Lite, is a design-thinking led solution modeled around the relationship managers' day-to-day tasks.
It's composable, BIAN compliant architecture makes the solution easily scalable and innovation-led, allowing the bank to progressively modernize functionalities and add new features with the changing market conditions and business needs. The solution promises to empower relationship managers with the necessary tools to deliver hyper-personalized service to customers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU