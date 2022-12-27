Intellect deploys its front office solution for an Indian private bank

Intellect Design Arena went live with its front office solution, RM Office Lite, at one of India's largest private banks. The solution was earlier deployed at two of the bank's international booking centers; this implementation is now live at one of India's potentially major financial centers - Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

Intellect Wealth Qube's Front Office Solution, RM Office Lite, is a design-thinking led solution modeled around the relationship managers' day-to-day tasks.

It's composable, BIAN compliant architecture makes the solution easily scalable and innovation-led, allowing the bank to progressively modernize functionalities and add new features with the changing market conditions and business needs. The solution promises to empower relationship managers with the necessary tools to deliver hyper-personalized service to customers.

