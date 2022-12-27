L&T Construction bags multiple orders for its T&D biz

-
The Renewables arm of the Business has received an EPC order to establish a 90MW Floating Solar PV Plant at the Omkareshwar dam reservoir, a large water body without much change in the water level throughout the year, in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.
This water body is emerging as one of the largest floating solar parks in the world.
Further, in western Uttar Pradesh, the Business will undertake works for the development of distribution infrastructure under the revamped reforms-linked distribution scheme. The scope of this loss reduction package includes asset mapping using Geospatial Information System (GIS).
In the overseas market, the Business has received an order for establishing 400kV & 225kV transmission lines in North Africa.
The Business has also won an order for building a 132kV substation in the coastal town of Bintulu in Sarawak, Malaysia.
