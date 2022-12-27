NBCC (India) wins work order from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation

-
For value of Rs 69.3 crNBCC (India) has been awarded with the work of "Construction of new multistoried quarter complex consisting of 100 nos. of quarters by demolishing the existing 224 nos. quarters at Bhoinager, Bhubaneswar" by Odisha Power Transmission Corporation (OPTCL) for a total value of Rs. 69.3 crore (Exclusive of GST).
